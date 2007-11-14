City Crickets LLC Establishes Charitable Donations Program

Dawsonville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- In keeping in line with their gift giving ideals, “Hope is our Cause” City Crickets LLC (website: http://www.citycrickets.com) has established a charitable donations program whereby they will donate a portion of their profits from every sale to a charity chosen by the consumer from a City Crickets will provide.



Consumers shop on their site where they may purchase gifts for a variety of occasions such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and during the checkout process, they are asked if they wish to donate a portion f the proceeds to a charity of their choosing. Donations typically run about 10% of the purchase price of an item. Consumers may track the donations they have allocated within the charities section of their accounts.



“We’ve realized there is a need to help those less fortunate,” stated Cesar Fernandez. “Our online presence gives us a way to fully establish a charitable contributions program that benefits not just one charity at a time but causes that are important to individual consumers. For every gift that a consumer buys for a loved on or friend, we will donate a portion of the profits from the sale. Everybody wins.”



“We are all about giving,” said Nancy Fernandez. “That is why we ask every customer to choose a charity of their choice from the list we have provided to receive a percentage of the proceeds from their purchase. It will not cost them a dime, just a couple of seconds to view and select a charity upon checkout”



The charitable contributions program set up by City Crickets is ongoing and City Crickets has no plans to end their program in the near future.



