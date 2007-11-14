Sliding Doors Driving General Motors Consumers Back to Dealerships For Service

Ambler, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- Drivers of the Chevrolet Uplander, Saturn Relay, Buick Terraza, and Pontiac Montana are complaining about a serious sliding door problem, where the doors will open while the vehicle is in motion. More than two dozen complaints have been received by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, yet there have been no recalls.



"This is a serious problem that should not be taken lightly," says Bob Silverman, a lemon law attorney with the firm of Kimmel and Silverman (http://www.lemonlaw.com). Consumers have complained of having the door pop open at speeds exceeding 45mph and most complaints filed have dealt with 2005-2006 models. Bob has succeeded in getting remedy for many consumers with this issue.



In the past, service managers from GM dealerships have previously said there is a quick fix for the problem and they have issued a preliminary report on how to fix the issue, blaming it on doors sensors being affected by debris. However, there are plenty of consumers who are returning to the dealer time and time again, only to hear that the service manager can't diagnose and/or fix the problem.



Kimmel and Silverman has handled over 100 sliding door case similar to this in the past two years, and says the problem is not limited to GM. These cases have resulted in full or partial refunds for consumers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washington DC, Rhode Island, Vermont, Delaware and Ohio.



If you find that you are dealing with an intermittent sliding door problem, Silverman advises that you be specific as to when the problem is happening. How fast are you traveling? What are the road conditions? What are the weather conditions? Do you have problems closing the doors? Does the door lock? All of this information is very important to the service department when it comes to diagnosing the problem.



Make sure that each time you pick up your vehicle, you receive a repair invoice which clearly outlines your complaints and the repairs. Once you have three or more repair invoices for this problem, look into your rights under your State Lemon Law and/or the Federal Magnuson Moss Warranty Act. For more information on your rights, visit http://www.lemonlaw.com.



Michael J. Sacks is an automotive consumer advocate and Director of Communications and Client Services for the lemon law firm of Kimmel and Silverman. He has been featured on numerous television newscasts, talk shows and radio programs discussing car problems and consumer rights.







