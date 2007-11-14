CSAH Presents Concert for Military Appreciation Night on Randolph Air Force Base

Ossining, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (CSAH), the leading non-governmental, non-partisan organization providing emergency financial aid to severely wounded War on Terror veterans and their families, is presenting a free concert featuring Cross Canadian Ragweed for Military Appreciation Night at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. The event will be held on the flight line November 2, 2007 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.



In addition to the concert, there will be exciting aerobatics, children’s inflatables and fireworks, and the entire event is free to all Department of Defense ID holders.



The show will begin with an air show courtesy of the US Army Golden Knights, Randy Ball versus the Air Force Jet car, Dan Buchanan with his air glider, and a T6 aeroshell.



Cross Canadian Ragweed will perform after the air show, with their eclectic country rock sound. The band is performing on behalf of CSAH.



“We are very excited to be able to present Cross Canadian Ragweed at Randolph Air Force Base,” said Dan Vargas, Director of the Family Support Network for CSAH. “This is just one way to show our military families how much their sacrifices and service is appreciated.”



Guests are reminded that coolers, picnic baskets, backpacks, weapons, personal fireworks or pets are not permitted on the flight line. However, everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and portable chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.



Guests should enter the base through the west gate and follow 5th Street West to the parking areas. The parking areas are at buildings 491, 661, 662 and 663. A bus will shuttle guests from the parking areas to the flight line from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. After the show, the buses will run until everyone has been returned to their vehicles. The bus pick up points are along 5th Street West in front of the parking areas.



ABOUT THE COALITION TO SALUTE AMERICA'S HEROES

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes is a 501 (c)(3), non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to helping the severely wounded veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and their families rebuild their lives. The organization is the top nongovernmental association helping wounded troops from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and since its 2004 inception, has assisted over 4,000 troops.



Over $5 million dollars has been distributed to date to prevent car repossessions and utility shut-offs while trips to sporting events, entertainment parks, and shows help service members boost morale, break the boredom of the routine of recuperation and help reintegrate wounded troops into civilian life. The annual all expense paid Road to Recovery Conference provides seminars, career counseling, job fairs, evaluations, and inspirational success stories.



CSAH has partnered with numerous celebrities including LeAnn Rimes, Dave Matthews Band, Gary Sinise, Toby Keith, Charlie Daniels, Regis Philbin and Big & Rich and Fortune 500 corporations like Kellogg’s, GNC and GM, to help further our cause.



For more information or to learn how you can help, please visit the website at http://www.saluteheroes.org.