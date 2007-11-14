ControlScan Certifies http://www.laptopwise.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Laptopwise.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Laptopwise.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



ABOUT PENGUIN COMPUTERS LLC

LaptopWise.com is owned and operated by Penguin Computers LLC. The website has an enviable line-up of laptop Batteries, Laptop Chargers, Laptop Accessories, Memories, Hardwares and Softwares of international brands in its portfolio including Acer, Apple, Dell, LG, Palm, Fujitsu Siemens, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi, IBM, Lenovo, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, Compaq, Asus, NEC, Lenovo etc.



Penguin Computers LLC

Penguin as it is fondly called, was founded in the UAE in 2005 by Joseph Jeyaseelan, who has been associated with the IT industry for the last 13 years. It’s United States office was founded in the year 2007.

Penguin is one of the well known names in the field of consumer electronics, information technology, telecommunications, office automation and entertainment and caters to all the markets across the globe.

In order to tap the growing International online market, Penguin decided to own and operate an e-commerce website to sell Laptop Accessories for all major brands like Acer, Apple, LG, Dell, Epson, Fujitsu Siemens, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi, IBM, Lenovo, Linksys, Samsung, Toshiba, etc.

Penguin’s remarkable strides into the consumer electronics segment has been built with an uncompromising adherence to quality and customer satisfaction.



INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Penguin has made significant growth in the field of Information Technology products and services. Partnership with world's leading brands like IBM, Compaq (Hewlett Packard), Acer, Palm, Microsoft coupled with uncompromising adherence to quality and customer satisfaction has given the name Penguin, a synonym of latest technology quality products.



SALES CHANNELS

Penguin has a full-fledged retail outlet located in Dubai, UAE. Exports, Corporate Sales and E-Commerce are other major channels that drive sales for Penguin Computers LLC.



E-BUSINESS

Recognizing the impact of Internet in business, Penguin’s flagship website www.LaptopWise.com offers much more than just ensuring the company's inevitable online presence with an active Business-to-Consumer (B2C) channel.



AFTER SALES SUPPORT

We value our customers, providing them the finest after-sales service in the areas of Consumer Electronics, Information Technology.



THE FUTURE

Building on its strengths, Penguin Computers LLC is today is on the threshold of rapid growth. On the agenda are both backward integration into manufacturing and forward integration into retailing. The focus, as always, will be on providing quality high technology products. Penguin is well poised to secure its role as the largest distributor of consumer electronics and technology through its online presence.



ABOUT CONTROLSCAN

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.