Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Boiler Rigging Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- National Demolition Association member Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) recently completed the demolition of an industrial facility located in Northern New Jersey. The approximate 5 acre industrial site, which was formerly used for manufacturing, was composed of 5 buildings and other miscellaneous structures. The buildings to be demolished were 1 to 2 stories in height and the total footprint was over 50,000 square feet. The building construction was a mix of steel frame and wood frame, brick and block walls and wood roofing with asphalt shingles. Dallas Contracting’s scope included demolition of all buildings and structures including foundations, removal of all debris and metals, asbestos abatement and onsite sizing and crushing of concrete, masonry and brick for future utilization as backfill. The site will be eventually redeveloped for residential use.



The first task was to disconnect all utilities in order to isolate the facility. Dallas Contracting coordinated the disconnection of water, gas and electric utility lines.



The next priority was to address the environmental hazards present at the facility. The environmental hazards included lights and ballasts, miscellaneous containers of oils and greases, and the abatement of asbestos containing materials. Light and ballasts were collected utilizing ladders and electric lifts, placed into shipping containers and shipped offsite for recycling. Containers of oils and greases were also collected into 55 gallon drums and disposed offsite. Asbestos abatement activities included abatement of pipe insulation, roofing, transite siding and tiles.



Demolition then commenced once the environmental hazards were addressed. To complete the demolition of the facility, Dallas Contracting utilized numerous pieces of equipment that included a Komatsu PC-400-LC6 mounted with a Labounty rotating shear (MSD-70R), a Komatsu PC-400 mounted with a concrete pulverizer jaw attachment, a Komatsu PC300-5 mounted with a grapple (also used with a shear attachment), a Fiat wheel loader and several Cat 236 skid steers. The site crew averaged 6 personnel which consisted of equipment operators and laborers. Demolition included all above grade structures and also all slabs, foundations, footings and other miscellaneous subsurface concrete structures. Approximately 250 tons of steel were sent offsite for scrap metal recycling.



Following demolition of the buildings including the slabs and foundations, the concrete, block and brick materials needed to be crushed to 2 inch minus for use as onsite backfill. Dallas Contracting first sized the materials into 2 foot diameter or less by using a Komatsu PC-400 mounted with a concrete pulverizer and a Komatsu PC-300 mounted with a hydraulic hammer attachment. The sized materials were then fed into Dallas Contracting’s concrete crushing plant. Dallas Contracting owns an Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. UltraMax 1000-15CV Plant with stacking conveyors. Approximately 5,000 tons of concrete, block and brick were crushed which was used onsite for backfill. This was a dual benefit to the client as they did not have to pay to send the materials offsite for recycling and they did not have to pay for imported backfill materials.



The project was completed in five (5) weeks without incident or injury.



ABOUT DALLAS CONTRACTING CO., INC.

Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. We offer a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition Contractor Services, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing and Recycling, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Industrial and Commercial Demolition Services and Scrap Metal Recycling.

