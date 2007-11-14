BMC Capital To Open New York Regional Office

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- BMC Capital, LP today announced the opening of its New York regional office. The office will focus primarily on origination of multi-family, commercial, and owner/user real estate loans. This expansion represents a further strengthening of BMC’s position as the nation’s top commercial mortgage lender for the $500,000 to $5,000,000 sector.



The New York regional office will be headed by Jim Vigna, formerly with Allied Capital’s BLX lending unit. Carl Esrey, BMC Capital’s CEO explains, “Jim was the ideal person to initiate our operations in New York. He is well known in the market and has a reputation for trust and execution throughout the region.” Jim Vigna comments, “I am excited to bring BMC Capital’s world class product mix and execution to the North East. We know there is strong demand here for our product and with a local office we believe we will be able to best serve our local clients in the market.”



This expansion enables BMC to extend its lead in the small scale, multi-family and commercial real estate loan sector. In addition to adding to its revenue base, the opening also provides BMC with several new proprietary relationships.



ABOUT BMC CAPITAL, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, commercial, and owner/user real estate loans in the 500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.

