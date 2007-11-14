Federal Equipment Company Expands Global Presence with New Office in Hyderabad, India

Cleveland, OH and Hyderabad, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- Federal Equipment Company, Inc., a leading global provider of used equipment for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and plastics industries, today announced the opening of an office in India to provide further support for Federal Equipment Company’s global customers.



Located in Hyderabad, India, the new office intensifies the company’s existing presence in the Asia Pacific region. Federal Equipment Company offers its global customers high quality used equipment, and a variety of investment recovery services. Federal Equipment’s services include the buying and selling of single machines, equipment lines, and entire manufacturing plants, along with support services such as transportation logistics, rigging and demolition. Federal Equipment Company’s “exact fit” solutions help businesses manage and integrate all points of the investment recovery process.



"Federal Equipment is experiencing exceptional growth throughout the world and is one of the fastest growing companies in the used process equipment market," said Michael Kadis, Federal Equipment’s president and CEO. "Our new offices in Hyderabad will allow us to more effectively utilize the talents of local sales professionals who have a specific skill set that matches our developments needs, helping us fulfill our mission of creating cutting edge solutions for our customers."



Adam Covitt, Vice President of Sales for Federal Equipment stated, “Our expansion into India is all about growth – both ours and our customers. For years, we have been successfully selling to India. Now as part of our overall global growth strategy, the addition of our India office means the delivery of additional services and support to our customers.”



Federal Equipment Company India is located at 102 Greenland Apartments, Ameerpet, Hyderabad 500 016, India. Federal Equipment India’s manger of operation in India, Mr.Lohit B.R. can be contacted at by telephone at +91-40-3247 6681 and via fax at +91-40-2340 2229

