Qualified Address Offers Free Service to Validate Addresses at Point of Entry

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- Qualified Address announced today it is offering free point-of-entry address validation to businesses wishing to integrate its address verification software into their websites, databases or desktop applications.



The software, known as Address Entry Pro, can be implemented using either XML or JavaScript. Given an address, city, and state, it will return a ZIP Code, +4 Code, and county. The software will also standardize the address to the standards published by the USPS in Publication 28.



Address Entry Pro allows businesses to validate addresses by accessing the address verification technology that powers Qualified Address Certified Scrubbing. Certified Scrubbing was evaluated by the U.S. Postal Service and awarded CASS Certification in August 2007.



Point-of-entry validation is a useful solution for businesses looking to improve the quality of their address data, speed up data entry, and append county information to an address automatically. It is especially popular with businesses that are validating and correcting shipping addresses or calculating sales tax rates in their website shopping carts.



New customers have two weeks free access to the address verification software and can validate up to 500 addresses. Following this free period, subscription rates are as low as $19.95 per month.



Businesses are invited to take advantage of this offering by visiting http://www.qualifiedaddress.com/Services/Address-Verification-API/.