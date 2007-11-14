Optimizing Your PC Just Got Easier

Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- 3B Software, Inc., the leading provider in desktop software solutions has announced a quantum leap forward in its highly sophisticated Windows Registry software: Registry Repair Pro 4.0!! This program removes unnecessary files from the Windows Registry that helps improve the speed of the computer.



"What many people do not realize is that that the common problems for slow PC performance and Windows crashes are due to the problems with the registry" said Benjamin Brooks, CEO of 3B Software, Inc. "Registry Repair Pro 4.0 offers users the best technology that is easy and simple to use so that customers will get the maximum speed and performance from their computer by correcting the many issues computers face due to registry issues.



Registry Repair Pro scans the Windows registry for invalid or obsolete information in the registry. When you fix this information it will make your PC run faster and will make your PC error free. By using a registry cleaner regularly and fixing your registry, your computer will become more stable and help Windows and your software run faster.



Registry Repair Pro 4.0 enjoys a complete overhaul with a completely new Interface and a new design, which makes it more user friendly. In addition, better technology has been incorporated that will enable more errors to be detected so your computer will run at its peak performance and to also eliminate false positive results. Other changes include improved Registry Defragmentation, an Advanced Scheduler to perform maintenance, Advanced Live update functionality to keep the software up to date, Advanced Backup and Restore functionality, Improved Uninstall Manager to uninstall unwanted programs safely, more languages are available, and it is Microsoft Vista compatible.



Registry Repair Pro can be downloaded at www.3bsoftware.com and is available for purchase at the special introductory price of $19.99 per computer install that includes free support for life.



About 3B Software, Inc.

3B Software, Inc. provides world class computer solutions designed to help secure, optimize, and protect computers for both business and private use. 3B Software's advanced desktop solutions include desktop optimizing software as well as premier anti-spyware software. It is committed to provide professional software solutions for business and private use.



3B Software, Inc. was founded in 1997 by Benjamin Brooks III. Originally located in located in DeSoto, Texas, it has since relocated to Arlington, Texas. The company is committed to helping end users get the maximum computing power out of their PCs by saving hundreds in comparison to expensive hardware upgrades.

