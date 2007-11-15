Megaglobe Signs Deal With Yedda (AOL)

Covington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2007 -- Founded in 2006, Yedda employs patent-pending technology that automatically matches questions to other related questions and topics, while selecting the best available users to answer the question.



Yedda's semantic matching technology intelligently routes questions to relevant communities of Internet users who can "syndicate" their expertise and spark a community-wide dialogue of people invited to discuss and learn from each other's experiences.



This feature will enhance Megaglobe Search engine and bring more visitors to the site. AOL should add Yedda features within the next few months.



Today, Megaglobe search engine receives between 50,000 and 80,000 visitors per day and over 1 million unique visitors per month. Megaglobe has also become a registered member of the Better Business Bureau and a US Government Contractor.Lately Megaglobe Inc has become a new US Government Contractor and intend to develop more services to help the US Government in their online researches. Megaglobe will also develop new technologies, in partnership with the National Science Foundation.



Megaglobe (available at http://www.megaglobe.com) will be Google’s hottest competition in a long time, protecting its advertisers from fraudulent click-throughs on their sponsored spots. Experts have estimated that click fraud accounts for as much as 30 per cent of an online advertiser’s expense, and Megaglobe will offer a revolutionary 0 per cent click fraud rate for sponsored ads. Advertisers will be able to verify clicks by comparing Megaglobe’s online reporting with their own server logs. Megaglobe’s sponsored listings will also be cheaper than those available on Google, Overture and Miva.



In addition, Megaglobe has come up with a new page rank method to offer users the best results for their searches. The search engine will trawl through more than a billion indexed pages, and search results can be translated into 150 languages, making Megaglobe the world’s first truly international search engine.



For interviews you can contact Mega globe press center directly from the contact form the Megaglobe website: http://www.megaglobe.com

