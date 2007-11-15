Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2007 -- From its founding in 1909, to its status as “America’s Best Place to Live”, to its astounding popularity in the arts and entertainment industry, Palm Beach displayed an affluent taste and a progressive community spirit that formed the foundation of the city’s present-day prosperity and allure.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by South Florida historian Seth Bramson, Historic Photos of Palm Beach County rediscovers the area’s fascinating past of through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the State Archives of Florida, the Library of Congress, and the Bramson Archives, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From inaugural parades to golf-course politics, couture shops to sporting events, downtown to the beachfront, and much more, this beautiful vacation mecca shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“The history of Palm Beach County is fascinating story,” say Bramson. “And this story has never been told in photographs before. I truly think that this book will be an absolute ‘must.’ The comparisons of then and now are the link, providing a bridge to an understanding of the past and why it’s important to the present and future.”



Historic Photos of Palm Beach County is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Palm Beach County

By Seth Bramson

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-402-6

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

