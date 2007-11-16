AppLabs among Top 10 in IBJ’s 25 Fastest Growing List

Hyderabad, India and London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2007 -- AppLabs, the world’s largest independent quality management and testing company, today announced that it has been named in the 2007 list of Fastest Growing Companies by the IndUS Business Journal (IBJ). AppLabs was ranked 9th out of the 25 fastest growing companies that figured in the IBJ Fastest Growing Companies List.



Makarand Teje, President and Chief Operating Officer, AppLabs said “We are indeed pleased with this acknowledgement from IBJ. This recognition will further inspire us to continue our sharp focus on the software testing market to reach higher goals.”



Commenting on AppLabs’ success, Martin Desmarais, Editor of IndUS Business Journal, said "In the five years IBJ has conducted this survey, we have seen steady growth by US businesses led by talented Indian professionals. Credit should go to AppLabs for contributing so much to the US economy and to India's phenomenal growth rate."



About AppLabs

AppLabs is a global IT services company specializing in quality management, testing, and certification solutions. With over a decade of experience, AppLabs has become a trusted partner to more than 600 companies, providing both quality assurance and third-party validation. Customers include American Stock Exchange, Royal Bank of Scotland, VISA, Zurich, Experian and GE Money. AppLabs goes beyond technical expertise when it comes to IT services and offers customers rigorous risk mitigation processes, a singular focus on quality, expert project management, communication and global delivery capabilities. It is the first software testing company to get appraised at SEI CMMI Level 5, the highest quality standard attainable in software engineering. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the company maintains advanced testing facilities in the US, India and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.applabs.com.



About IndUS business Journal:

The IndUS Business Journal is the sole business-to-business newspaper covering the Indian and South Asian business community in the United States, as well as trade and investment issues between South Asia and the United States. Founded in 2000, the paper consistently ranks among Yahoo's Directory of Top Business News Sites. The Asian-Indian community is the fastest growing and most affluent ethnic segment in the United States. For more information on the newspaper visit our online media kit at http://mediakit.indusbusinessjournal.com/ .

