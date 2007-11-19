Magazine Subscriptions Penetrates Social Networking Medium

Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2007 -- In a move to maintain competitive advantage, Magazine Subscription introduces new changes to the company's website. The company is working closely with seasoned professionals in introducing new changes to its home page.



At the forefront of these breakthrough changes is the creation of a Magazine blog page for consumers. This new feature is seen to revolutionize the industry as this page will provide a venue for magazine lovers to interact with their fellow enthusiasts and exchange news, views, and insights. From the favorite mags that they purchase to the most to the insightful articles they have read, users can easily post their thoughts and comments on this page. Further, this blog also provides users with the opportunity to cite their first-hand experience with the company's products.



"The growing trend of social networking sites cannot be ignored. By coming up with the Magazine Subscriptions blog page, the company is setting the groundwork for better communication not only with the merchandiser to consumer setting but with peer to peer interaction as well. It influences how people, especially magazine collectors, interact in and out of the network," said Bienvenido David, WebbyShop's sales manager. "The site's upgrade is a testament to the company's commitment to provide better services, to be responsive to the need of the consumers, and to maintain a strong market presence"



Apart from this welcome addition to the site, Magazine Subscriptions is also adding better and more comprehensive product descriptions. This way, the consumers will get a clearer idea of the company's broad selection of products thereby enabling them to pick the merchandise that would suit their interests best. The site also features a Bestsellers section to guide the buyers on the top 20 most purchased magazines.



With its easy-to-navigate site, monthly magazine specials, and huge discounts, a lot of consumers are choosing Magazine Subscriptions as their subscription agent. The public has indeed spoken. Truly, it is only at this site where magazine aficionados can get the best deals for their money.



About Magazine Subscriptions

Magazine Subscription is an authorized subscription agent. It is WebbyShop's arm that offers a wide array of the best and the most popular magazines in the market. The company boasts a great selection of magazines that ranges from pets and animals to women and travel categories.



