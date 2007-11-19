Roses Only Beef up Online Marketing

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2007 -- Floral retailer Roses Only has appointed online direct response marketing agency First Rate.



The Sydney-based agency will work on search engine optimisation, search engine marketing and online marketing strategies for Roses Only to generate more targeted traffic to their website.



James Stevens, CEO of Roses Only said: “We are excited to be working with First Rate at this critical point in our business, when there is a growing demand for ordering flowers, fruit and gift baskets online – by both consumers and businesses alike.”



Roses Only has an online presence in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Earlier this year it expanded its online offering with Fruit Only and it will launch Hampers Only later this year.



About First Rate

First Rate is one of Australia’s and New Zealand’s leading specialists in search engine optimisation, search engine marketing, email marketing, and online advertising. The company has 30 staff across Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, and is arguably the fastest growing agency of its type in Australasia. First Rate is part of the digital marketing group Q Limited.

