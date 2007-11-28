RAM Technologies Enhances Customer Support Tools

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2007 -- RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of innovative software solutions for the health insurance industry has recently upgraded their customer support portal to handle the increased usage by their growing client base. With the enhancements to the portal, RAM clients will benefit from quicker response times, increased integration and improved tracking capabilities.



The new customer support portal was implemented to maintain RAM’s superior level of customer support. The benefits for RAM clients include:



• full integration of varied client support media

• advanced search capabilities for knowledgebase and discussion forum

• enhanced automation of the customer support process

• and more…



“At RAM Technologies we pride ourselves on superior customer service,” says Mr. Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies “as our client base continues to grow we will continue to be proactive in upgrading our customer support tools to exceed our client’s expectations with regard to functionality and responsiveness.”



RAM Technologies offers software applications to organizations in the health insurance industry. These solutions include HEALTHsuite® and its sister application eHealthsuite™. HEALTHsuite is a fully integrated, enterprise wide claims management solution while eHealthsuite is a real-time, self-service web portal providing access to information for members, providers, brokers and employers. Together these solutions represent the most comprehensive claims management system available for health plans and benefit administrators.



About RAM Technologies, Inc.

For over 26 years RAM Technologies has supplied superior system solutions to a wide range of health plans serving the Medicare, Medicaid, Consumer-Direct, Commercial and Federal Health Programs. RAM Technologies’ software solutions are fully adaptable rules-based solutions that help clients streamline business processes while improving customer service. For more information contact RAM Technologies by phone at (877) 654-8810 or visit on the web at http://www.ramtechnologiesinc.com.

