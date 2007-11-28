WorldVitalRecords.com Major Sponsor at 4th Annual St. George Family History Expo 2008

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2007 -- WorldVitalRecords.com announced today its major sponsorship of the 2008 St. George Utah Genealogy and Family Heritage Jamboree to be held on February 8-9, 2008.



"Being a sponsor of this event is an awesome opportunity and privilege because we have never had sponsors before," said Kimberly Savage, VP of My Ancestors Found. "I have attended conferences for 20 years, and this is an excellent conference. Professionals who are on the cutting edge of learning will be attending, along with the leaders in the industry, such as WorldVitalRecords.com, Footnote, Ancestry, and FamilySearch.”



"This is the first time WorldVitalRecords.com has had a sponsorship on this level, and we are thrilled to be able to contribute and be a part of this great conference. After attending last year's expo, I realized the importance of this conference and was really impressed with the attendees and their interest and knowledge of genealogy," said David Lifferth, President, WorldVitalRecords.com. "We’re really excited for this sponsorship opportunity and look forward to disseminating greater knowledge in this field through our speakers, as well as the services we provide."



"Pirates of the Pedigree" is the theme for the expo, which will be held at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George. The purpose of the expo is for individuals to find their family treasures, without allowing pirates to rob them of discovering the real stories and facts from their personal pedigrees.



"My Ancestors Found’s goal in putting on family history events is to educate, motivate and inspire the beginner to the advanced genealogist. We love to have fun and invite all to share the excitement of the Family History Expo," Savage said.



The expo will feature 101 presentations from well-known genealogists and speakers from all over the U.S, such as Richard Black from Godfrey Memorial Library, Myrt from DearMYRTLE, Kip Sperry from Brigham Young University, David Lifferth from WorldVitalRecords.com/FamilyLink.com, Leland Meitzler from Everton, Bruce Buzbee from RootsMagic, Inc., Megan Smolenyak Smolenyak from Roots Television, and Beau Sharbrough from Footnote.com. A complete list of all the speakers and their topics is available at www.MyAncestorsFound.com.



"The Family History Expo is more than a local or regional conference, it is an international event, with speakers and vendors from all across the US, Canada, and England," Savage said. "The lectures, variety of vendors in the exhibit hall, syllabus, and program booklet are superior to many events. Providing the syllabus on compact disc and also in a paper format is always appreciated by our attendees."



My Ancestors Found and FamilySearch will host the Family History Expo in the St. George Dixie Convention Center. More than 50 vendors and exhibitions will also be featured, along with many prizes and drawings. WorldVitalRecords.com will have an exhibit at the expo and will also present several classes on innovative tools to connect families.



"In just a short amount of time since WorldVitalRecords.com has launched, we have exploded in popularity. The next logical step for WorldVitalRecords.com was to partner with My Ancestors Found on a level such as this to show people all that we have to offer. WorldVitalRecords.com will be teaching classes, providing demonstrations, sponsoring the conference, donating prizes and giveaways, and will also have a booth for individuals to come and see all that we have to offer," said Amy Rhoads, Director, Community Building, WorldVitalRecords.com.



"WorldVitalRecords.com is using technology in ways that no other genealogy company has before. Utilizing technology in this way allows WorldVitalRecords.com to offer its services at such affordable prices, coupled with offer features and benefits for individuals take their genealogy research to the next level."



Last year's expo in St. George brought in over three thousand attendees. My Ancestors Found predicts that this expo may be one of the largest genealogy conferences of the year in North America.



"There's something for everybody at this expo, no matter what their level," Savage said. "Family history is an important link to the past. Genealogy isn’t just names and dates, its stories. It's great to know who you are and where you came from."



About My Ancestors Found

Tapis and Associates, doing business as My Ancestors Found (MAF), sponsors events to educate and inspire individuals to discover their heritage through sponsoring family history events, producing educational and instructional materials of value to family historians. Event and product details can be accessed through http://MyAncestorsFound.com.



About World Vital Records, Inc.

Founded in 2006, by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, World Vital Records, Inc. provides affordable genealogy databases and family history tools used by more than 350,000 monthly visitors and nearly 20,000 subscribers. With thousands of databases including birth, death, military, census, and parish records, htp://WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy to extend your family tree. World Vital Records also runs http://FamilyLink.com, a social network for genealogists, and We're Related, a popular Facebook application. Partners include Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications

