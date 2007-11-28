The Hershons Provide Access to Upscale Florida Properties with the IDX Broker Application

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2007 -- IDX, Inc. brings its time-saving search tool to the Hershons of RE/MAX Advantage Plus in Boca Raton, Florida. Marshall and Karol Hershon specialize in country club communities within Palm Beach County, and now they are able to offer their customers a direct link to their properties through the use of the IDX Broker search tools.



Tailored to fit the Hershon’s style and content preferences, IDX integrates the IDX Broker search tools into the agent’s website and then displays the current property listing information from their MLS, RMLS-FL. Now, anyone who has internet access can view the condos listed on the Hershon’s website. Searchers are not only able to sift through the listings, but they are able to save their searches and even sign up for email updates that detail new properties as they become available. This saves the real estate agents time and creates a user-friendly atmosphere for the buyer.



The Hershons are able to utilize lead management tools, traffic reporting details and various other features included with the IDX Broker program such as slideshows and forced registration for site visitors. They are able to access the search tools from their administrative login, and once there can change style, content and format in order to keep their site up-to-date and beneficial to their real estate business.



About RE/MAX Advantage Plus

The Hershon’s at RE/MAX Advantage Plus specialize in Country Club communities and other upscale residential communities in Boca Raton, Highland Beach, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Palm Beach, and Deerfield Beach. Their mission is to provide their customers with the finest in personal and professional service.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

