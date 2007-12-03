Debt Settlement Company Nominated For BBB’s International Torch Award

Columbia, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- The Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland nominated Debt Shield, Inc., a Maryland-based debt settlement company, for the BBB International Torch Award.



Debt Shield was the first debt settlement company to win the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics in September 2007 and company president John Gourdin is excited that his company is being considered for the international award.



“Our employees have worked very hard to set the standard of quality and trust in this growing industry,” said Gourdin. “We are still celebrating the honor of winning the prestigious Torch Award, let alone the nomination for the International Torch Award.”



Debt Shield’s outstanding marketplace ethics and integrity were what earned them the Torch Award. Examples of Debt Shield’s fair business practices include their Customer Service Guarantee and their voluntary Truth in Services form, which explains both positive and negative aspects of debt settlement to enrolling clients. Debt Shield also strives to assure sufficient checks and balances by hiring another company to handle Quality Assurance for Debt Shield clients.



The 2008 BBB International Torch Awards will recognize two businesses in the Marketplace Excellence category and two in the Advancing Marketplace Trust category. An individual will also be recognized in the Consumer Leadership category.



The International Torch Award, started in 1996 by the Council of Better Business Bureaus, recognizes companies for “fair, honest and ethical business practices.”



“While success stories from clients we helped break free from debt are enough of an award for us, it’s always nice to be recognized by others,” explained Gourdin, who attributes the company’s success to its dedicated staff. “Our team of caring professionals deserves all the recognition for our recent award and for this nomination.”



Footage of the September 2007 BBB of Greater Maryland’s Torch Award ceremony can be found on Debt Shield’s website, www.debtshield.com.



About Debt Shield

Debt Shield, Inc., is a debt settlement company dedicated to helping consumers resolve their unsecured debt through mutually agreeable and discounted lump sum settlements in consideration of legitimate financial hardships. By helping consumers avoid bankruptcy, Debt Shield provides a service for both debtors and creditors. For more information about Debt Shield, call 1-888-397-7546 or visit the website at http://www.debtshield.com.

