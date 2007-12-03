BMC Capital Provides $1M loan for Floral Park Townhomes in Opelika, AL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on November 27, 2007, that it originated a $1,000.000 loan for the refinance of Floral Park Townhomes, a 7-unit multifamily property located at 1107/1108 Elliott Avenue in Opelika AL



“We were able to arrange a 10-year fixed cash-out refinance on an 80% loan-to-value with 30-year amortization,” says Sheree Berk and Keelee Peterson, Vice Presidents at BMC Capital’s Atlanta office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

