BMC Capital Provides $700,000 Loan for Williams Drive Retail Building in Marietta, GA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on November 27, 2007, that it originated a $700,000 loan for the refinance of Williams Drive Retail Building, a retail industrial building located at 1470 Williams Drive in Marietta, GA.



“We were able to arrange a 10-year fixed rate cash-out refinance on a 67% loan-to-value and amortized over 30-years,” says Sheree Berk and Keelee Peterson, Vice Presidents at BMC Capital’s Atlanta office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance retail loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

