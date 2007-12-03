BMC Capital Provides $455,000 Loan for Captain D’s in Arab, AL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on November 19, 2007, that it originated a $455,000 loan for the refinance of Captain D’s Restaurant, a single-tenant retail property located at 1125 North Brindlee Mountain Parkway in Arab, AL.



“BMC Capital was able to honor a quote submitted before the market fallout,” says Chris Burrell, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Detroit office. “We were able to arrange a 10-year fixed rate with a 25 year amortization,” says Burrell.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance commercial loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

