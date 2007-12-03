Piping Rock Associates Increase Their Competitive Advantage In The Real Estate Market

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Piping Rock Associates (PRA) in Locust Valley, NY, to its network of professionals in the real estate industry using its primary software application, IDX Broker. With the integration of the IDX Broker application into her website, PRA is able to connect their clients with thousands of property listings from the Long Island MLS (MLSLI), while utilizing a variety of customizable features designed to enhance business productivity.



IDX, Inc. uses its product to provide real estate professionals with customized search tools that once integrated with their websites, display property listings information from the subscribed local Multiple Listing Service (MLS). IDX greatly simplifies the real estate search for both realtors and consumers by presenting property information to website visitors automatically. All the consumer needs to do to access Piping Rock Associates’ premiere listings is define their criteria on the Broker search tool, and peruse the results at their leisure. They are also provided with options such as search saves, email updates regarding new properties, map based results, and more.



Using the subscriber’s website source code, IDX provides Piping Rock Associates with a fully customized graphical integration of the search application and an administrative login that allows the real estate agency the ability to change the format, layout, add additional options such as slideshows, and access data tracking tools that provide lead management and detailed traffic reporting.



About Piping Rock Associates

“Being the exclusive Nassau County affiliate of Christie's Great Estates means that our firm is among the world's leading real estate firms handling distinctive properties. In order to become an affiliate, our firm met Christie's Great Estates' stringent standards and was reviewed and approved by their advisory board. Christie's Great Estates' standards require that brokers dominate the high-end market in their areas, have long-standing records of business professionalism, and have solid reputations for conscientious client service. Being a Christie's Great Estates affiliate means our firm has earned a reputation for meticulous service to clients buying and selling important properties.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http;//www.idxbroker.com.

