Swagger Gifts to Donate 10% of Internet Sales to Toys for Tots

Cary, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- As a way to help others in need this holiday season, Mandy Kratus Becker, owner, made the decision to donate 10% of their Internet Sales to the Raleigh area Toys for Tots. “I feel so blessed that Swagger just celebrated its Fifth Anniversary. With the launch of our new website I really wanted to find a way to continue to give back to the community. What better group to sponsor during the Holidays than Toys for Tots – especially from the local gift shop?!” says Mandy.



Toys for Tots began in Los Angeles in 1947 when Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR, and a group of Marine Reservists collected and handed out over 5,000 toys to needy children in the area. The plan was so successful, that the following year, the Marine Corps adopted the cause, turning it into a nationwide campaign. From that point forward, every community in which a Marine Reserve Center was located, a Toys for Tots campaign was started. Since its inception, The US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program has distributed more than 332 million toys to more than 150 million children who are in need.



About Swagger Gifts

Swagger Gifts, an upscale boutique with an eclectic flair, specializes in personalized gifts for everyone on your list – including yourself – has been in business for five years and has been voted the “Best Gift Shop” by Cary Magazine readers. Having recently re-launched their web site, everything offered in their store, as well as great gift giving advice can be found online at www.swaggergifts.com and 10% of their online sales will be donated to the Raleigh Toys for Tots.

