E-Newsletters 1 year On: A Case Study of London Chamber of Commerce

Knutsford, Cheshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- In summer 2006, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) signed to use the Marketing Innovation Group’s (MIG) email marketing communications package. The purpose was to produce a range of e-newletters which would ensure consistent branding and streamline their communication to existing members. They hoped to reach a wider range of members, reduce cost, and improve analysis by monitoring their online marketing efforts.



Having seen the strength of the tool, and been so successful in meeting their initial objectives, LCCI decided to put it to use for a number of new marketing initiatives. They increased the number of newsletters they produced, with new projects such as the Events Newsletter which is now broadcasted to members every fortnight. The electronic newsletters provide an easy, low-cost and targeted means of communication.



In fact, LCCI believed so much in the importance of the tool (one of MIG’s Intelligent Marketing Solution), and were so pleased with the package, they agreed to become a re-seller. The Email Marketing Toolkit entitles LCCI members to receive a 25% discount; and as resellers LCCI receive 10% commission. Currently this addition to the membership package is promoted through their website, newsletters and at events.



Clare Denham, LCCI Service Development Executive commented “The email communications package has been a very successful addition to our marketing activity; we have stepped up the amount of communications we send to our members and can analyse the data simply and easily. We decided to endorse the Email Marketing Toolkit as a member service because we wanted to give our members the opportunity to benefit from the tool in the same way we have.”

