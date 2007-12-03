Mandy and Pandy Nominated for ForeWord Magazine Book of The Year Award and the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- The first book in the children’s series Mandy and Pandy, which teaches children Chinese, has been nominated for the ForeWord Magazine Book of the Year Award in the children’s category and the Boston Globe–Horn Book Awards. Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? (978-0-9758805-7-9, River Pointe Publications, 2007) is one of a select group of new books whose nominated.



The ForeWord Magazine Book of the Year Award is one of the independent publishing industry’s most prestigious awards with the winners being announced at BookExpo America in May of 2008 in Los Angeles, CA. The award was established to bring increased attention from librarians and booksellers to the literary achievements of independent publishers and their authors.



First presented in 1967 and customarily announced in June, the Boston Globe–Horn Book Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the field of children’s and young adult literature. Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? was entered into the Picture Book category where one winner will be announced and up to two Honor Books may be named. Two other categories are also available for this award.



“I am very honored to have had Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? nominated for these prestigious awards,” said Chris Lin, author and creator. “I am pleased to see that Mandy and Pandy is being recognized and honored by the literary world.”



Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? came about when the author, Chris Lin took his own 3 year old daughter to a Chinese class and had no easy way to teach her Chinese in a fun manner that would hold her interest. Realizing that there had to be a fun yet educational way, led him to develop Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma?. The objective of Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? is to provide parents a fun way to interact with their children while teaching them at the same time. Each page has colorful and exquisite pictures that stand out and captivate the reader’s interest.



“It is my hope that this book, and the series to follow, will inspire children and their parents to learn Chinese,” said Lin. “The importance of anyone learning Chinese is monumental when we take into consideration the possibilities of commerce with China in the future of our children.”



This first book will introduce Mandy and Pandy to America – it will teach the phase “Ni Hao Ma?” and colorfully display all the things that Mandy likes to do. The remaining books in the series will teach numbers, colors, conversations, animals and songs. To have the characters come alive while reading the book, Mandy and Pandy mini puppets will also be available.



Additional information on the ForeWord Magazine Book of the Year Award may be obtained at http;//www.forewordmagazine.com/awards/.



Additional information on the Boston Globe–Horn Book Awards may be obtained at http://www.hbook.com/bghb/default.asp.



Additional information on Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? may be obtained at http://www.mandyandpandy.com.

