Affiliate Network Growth: Search Logic plc Appoints New Affiliate Account Director

Kirkby Lonsdale, Lancashire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- As from November 2007, Search Logic welcomes the newest member to their Affiliate Marketing team, Nicky March, who joins their London-based affiliate network, Affiliate Logic.



The affiliate marketing arm of the successful national online marketing agency Search Logic plc has already seen such names as Maxim, Auto Trader and Sky Poker signing up to a client list more than 100 strong over their first few months of activity; a track record Nicky intends to build on with the benefit of her extensive experience in the market.



Nicky joins the team with over 5 years of affiliate marketing experience, having previously worked as a Senior Key Account Manager at Affiliate Window, handling accounts such as Woolworths, Toys R Us and John Lewis.



Nicky’s affiliate marketing journey started when she left Norwich Union as a Web Project Manager to join Online Media Group as an Account Manager in 2002. After 2 years Nicky was head hunted and relocated to London, working with Commission Junction as a Publisher Development Manager, focusing primarily on building solid relationships with top performing affiliates.



After spending the past 2 years with Affiliate Window, Nicky is looking forward to the new and exciting challenges offered by Affiliate Logic, and will help drive the Network firmly to the forefront of the current marketplace.



Bringing with her a wealth of wisdom, Nicky has taken the position of Account Director, working directly with both affiliates and merchants she will provide guidance and a best working practice, setting the way forward for Affiliate Logic to become even more highly regarded in the industry as a pro-active, ethical and highly successful network.



For information relating to Search Logic plc please contact Elliot Jones on +44 (0) 845 634 2800 or email elliotj@searchlogic.com.

