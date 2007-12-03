ControlScan Certifies www.westfurnishings.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Spokane, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, West Furnishings (http://www.westfurnishings.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates West Furnishings’ continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with West Furnishings to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist West Furnishings with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Westfurnishings.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Westfurnishings.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About West Furnishings (http://www.westfurnishings.com)

West Furnishings offers a variety of home furnishings for your entire home. Featuring electric fireplaces, kitchen and dining, accent furniture, bars and stools, area rugs, living room furniture, curio cabinets, and much more. Name brand suppliers shipped directly to your home to save costs. Excellent customer service.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

