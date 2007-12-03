ControlScan Certifies www.superbticketsonline.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Brookfield, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Superb Tickets (http://www.superbticketsonline.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Superb Tickets’ continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Superb Tickets to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Superb Tickets with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Superbticketsonline.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Superbticketsonline.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Superb Tickets (http://www.superbticketsonline.com)

Superb Tickets is a ticket brokerage firm. We specialize in buying and selling premium seating to all events in the US and Canada. Superbowl, Kentucky Derby, NCAA Final Four and many others. We provide our clients with many ticket options to sold out concerts, sports and theater events.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

