IDX Broker Serves As an Example of Kaminski’s Dedication to Her Clients

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of the IDX Broker search tool application to the website of RE/MAX OTB Estates in Sherman Oaks, California. Kristina Kaminski, OTB’s primary realtor, chose IDX as a means to connect her clients and prospective consumers to the thousands of realty listings on her local Multiple Listing Service (MLS), the Pasadena MLS (PFAR).



This addition provides her with a variety of customizable features designed to enhance her business’ productivity, along with the benefits offered to her customers. IDX Broker greatly simplifies the process of presenting property information to potential buyers by allowing consumers to access the details on their own, saving time and speeding up the property search process.



Using the subscriber’s website source code to provide a customized graphical integration of the IDX Broker search tools, IDX maintains the look and feel of the existing site. The subscriber is provided with their own administrative account from where they can change the format and layout, add additional options, and access tools such as traffic reporting graphs and lead management data. Whether adding slideshows or searchable maps to their websites, IDX users will find multiple ways to further improve their customer relations.



Services available to consumers who visit Kaminski’s website now include:

• Automatic email updates – allows consumers to define preferred criteria and receive emails when new properties match.

• My Property Manager – allows consumers to keep track of properties in which they are interested, as well as saved searches and saved results.

• Advanced searches including map based results; home valuation requests; and mortgage calculators.



Kristina Kaminski, an accomplished business woman and investor, highly values her client’s needs and with the help of the Broker search tools, she is able to help them reach their real estate goals.



About Kristina Kaminski

Kristina Kaminski has established herself as a leader within the real estate industry as a result of her unparalleled level of service and dedication to the personal relationships she has established with each and every client. Kristina’s passion for her clients and love of real estate, along with her extensive entrepreneurial background in business over the past 15 years has contributed to her outstanding success in real estate. Kristina specializes in the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles, Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena areas.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.



