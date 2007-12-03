IDX, Inc. Sells Its IDX Inventory Manager Software to Original Web Solutions, LLC

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announced today that IDX Manager, an inventory management solution originally developed and operated by IDX, Inc., has been sold to Original Web Solutions, LLC and will continue to be used under the new name, inventoryfeed.com.



The agreement between the two companies enables IDX, Inc. to focus 100% on IDXV2 and its real estate specific web solutions, while giving Original Web Solutions the ability to tailor inventoryfeed.com to their client’s needs. The upgraded IDX Manager will provide automatic distribution of the client’s inventory to online portal sites and search engines for better exposure of individual listings. It will also include an improved method for inventory updating, enhanced marketing tools and a switch to a Linux based server for increased reliability and greater security.



IDX, Inc. will now be focusing solely on the real estate market, with emphasis on IDXV2, the IDX Broker technology that feeds property listing data to real estate professional’s websites, directly from their local Multiple Listing Service. “We are very excited about this recent transaction with Original Web Solutions,” says Chad Barczak CEO at IDX, Inc. “Our existing IDX Inventory Manager customers will now enjoy the multitude of benefits available through inventoryfeed.com. The engineers at Original Web Solutions have worked closely with us to ensure a smooth transition of all IDX Inventory Manager accounts during this migration period. This vendition will allow IDX to focus marketing and development efforts exclusively on the real estate industry with the continued expansion of our IDX Broker software.”



About Original Web Solutions, LLC

Original Web Solutions is an established Eugene, Oregon web design firm that provides small businesses and non-profit organizations with creative, affordable and effective web design solutions. They provide websites that are both visually appealing and robust in functionality, built on a search engine optimized architecture that puts the site owner in control of their web presence. This control not o¬nly includes the ability to edit your own website, but also the basic knowledge of how to continue to enhance your online presence through search engine optimization and increased usability.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and known as a leading provider of real estate search applications, IDX, Inc. provides MLS search capabilities to real estate professionals nationwide. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display property listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

