Wedding Sponsorship Company Attracts New Clients Each Day Throughout North America

Now couples have the opportunity to have their wedding paid for, thanks to a wedding sponsorship company that manages the complete negotiation process ( web site www.sponsoryourwedding.com ). "A sponsored wedding is not a new concept but a practical one", says Brian Leslie President and CEO of IFC Vancouver Holdings LTD, "we just happen to be the first company, that we know of, that offers this service throughout North America" Leslie adds.



Since the Sponsor Your Wedding opened for business six months ago it has attracted couples from all over North America. “ Originally we thought that it may take people may think that corporate sponsorship may become an intrusive process but what they are finding is that partnership with vendors not only low profile but cost effective” explains Leslie.



The Company acts on behalf of clients looking to have a wedding sponsored. Leslie says “We are not just a web site that offers online help but an experienced team of negotiators. Our job is to make sure that our clients get as many of their costs traded out in barter and other means”, explains Kenneth Wong Operations Director and Client support



The clients pay commissions based on performance, or money saved. “It’s a win–win situation for everyone” Leslie says “and all of our services are discrete and sensitive to clients needs”



Since the inception of the “The Wedding Sponsors” six months ago the company has witnessed a steady increase of wedding couples daily looking for help with their wedding costs.



About the Wedding Sponsors

The Wedding Sponsors is a division of IFC Vancouver Holdings LTD owns and operates entertainment as well as print media. For more information visit http://www.sponsoryourwedding.com

