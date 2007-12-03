Software to Optimize Landing Pages & Purls Used to Create Integrated Print, Email & Web Marketing Campaigns

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- eMarketer recently released a report indicating that the opportunity for behavioral marketing will nearly quadruple over the next five years to nearly four billion dollars. With this in mind, PURLManager was borne!



PURLManager is software designed to create a meaningful experience for someone that takes the time to visit a website from either an email or direct mail invitation. So, rather than being greeted rather indifferently by a generic webpage, a user can now be recognized by name, prompted with specific offers that are unique only to them, and have information filtered appropriately.



The technology does not use cookies, nor does it require an individual to login. Rather, the software creates a simple page that extracts information from a database that uses a signifier that is encoded directly into the web address. This is often referred to as a "personalized URL", "response URL', "doorway page", "squeeze page" or "conversion page". Naturally the industry has already invented it's own geek-speak for this technology, referring to the generated addresses as PURLS or RURLS. To the layman, a PURL can be easily recognized because it usually appends a name to the end of a website address. For example, if John Smith is being asked to visit the website PURLManager.com, he might get an invitation to visit http://www.PURLManager.com/John.Smith/ The same holds true for EVERY person being invited to the website: a PURL will look like http://www.Website.com/Firstname.Lastname/



"Everyone is extremely enthusiastic about this kind of technology because it's easy to understand and easy to implement," commented Mark Pivon, creator of the PURLManager. "For printing companies, they can add a PURL to a direct mail campaign as easily as a web address or phone number. For a marketer, it's as easy as writing a simple web page or email. For the recipient of a marketing effort, it's just a bit more captivating because it's personalized. The best part, though, is the fact that all responses are driven to a common platform: a PURL is a web page. When that happens, we can track a campaign's effectiveness. And THAT is what all the buzz us REALLY about!"



In fact, the Direct Marketing Association has recently reported that at least 1/3 of consumers prefer to respond to an advertisement online. Other research suggests that "...over thirty-three percent of websites offer behavioral targeting, or relevant offers..." and another research report from eMarketer states: “The Holy Grail for online ad targeting is a combination of the behavioral technique on top of other methods, especially search… the combination will be popular: 55% of search engine advertisers would pay a premium of 11% or more for behavioral projections to help target paid search advertising…” Lastly, the technology is proving to deliver meaningful returns for early adopters. According to Jupiter Research, "Incorporating web analytics into email campaigns increases response rates by up to 5% and open rates up to 13%"



Certainly, PURLManager is not the first software of its kind on the market. "We are," commented Pivon, "the most reasonably priced! Most of the current vendors out there are 'Software as service' -- and in many of those cases their contracts are worded in such a way that the OWN YOUR DATA! Even worse, they lay down anticompetitive rules so that you are locked into a relationship with them! THAT'S JUST NUTS!"



Trying to calm Mark down is like trying to stifle an armoury a-blaze: "What's worse is that everyone is charging exhorbitant fees for something that is much easier than they claim. Our software sells for $250.00. Everyone else is charging four, five, even TWENTY TIMES that! We understand that our solution is basic, but the jump from what we offer to what someone else offers is by far and wide a lot of lipstick and shoepolish!"



Their flaship product PURLManager has a lite version that can be downloaded from the website following a brief registration process. For a limited time, they are also offering a $50.00 discount for interested readers of this press release. The software is coded using PHP & a MySQL database, and is intended to be hosted on your webserver. However, they also offer a hosted solution if users just don't have the technology available or they lack the necessary resources. Typical small campaigns run at under $1000.00 for 10,000 names.



For more information, visit PURLManager (http://www.PURLManager.com)