Smart Cars of America Launches North America's Most Informative Independent Smart Car Community Portal

Belleair, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2007 -- The new Internet community provides an overview of the Smart's history, facts and services and extensive information on the benefits of purchasing intelligent cars, firsthand Smart stories, information on upcoming events, and suggestions on how to get more involved with cars that are greener and planet-friendly.



"With our extensive research and product knowledge, potential buyers can feel assured about their decisions. The new site is geared toward educating consumer's presenting the latest research, rankings of environment-friendly vehicles and procedure to formulate enhanced purchasing choices when buying a clever car." said S. L. Johnston, President of Smart Cars of America.



"Our new website will present up-to-date information concerning the Smart Fortwo in a fresh comprehensive design." “We're very confident that our new site will afford everyone with unbiased, news-breaking information in relation to the Smart Fortwo's in an innovative user-friendly fashion and the new format contains many creative features for both readers and advertisers." said Ryan Pollock, Smart Cars of America's Marketing Director.



“The new site is more visually appealing, simpler to navigate and something we all believed in.” said Mr. Jimi Diaz, of JDesignHouse.com. Mr. Jimi Diaz continued “In order to provide those interested in Smart and intelligent modes of transportation with everything they need to know Smart Cars of America along with JDesignHouse sought to create a user-friendly and authoritative informational Internet resource.”



"The task of perfecting the site's design and functions, like the task of designing the car itself, has taken time and a concerted effort, and as a result of this elaborate process, our new site currently offers resources for learning more about all 'Smart' transportation.” said Marketing Director, Mr. Pollock.



The new site is part of Smart Car of America's socially responsible mission to help supply information about environmentally conscious vehicles while simultaneously assisting forward-thinking and ecologically aware automotive enterprises in their ecological marketing efforts.



"Everyone will benefit from our new web site, allowing members to find all the smart information in one place. Our newly designed Internet portal will serve as an Internet establishment for clever automotive distributors, intelligent advertisers, automotive web based services and our Smart car public," said S. L. Johnston, President of Smart Cars of America.



A company spokesperson said "Americans who are tired of rising gas prices and concerned about the planet's future recognize that Smart vehicles embody the concept of environmental conscientiousness and respect for the well-being of generations to come and want to purchase these highly sought after vehicles and want to be educated about the process. With present conditions and availability issues, many would-be buyers may be smart-less, but always well-informed."



“America wants clever vehicles, and the Smart has fascinated America for many years. As the longest standing Smart Car authority in North America, we've been collecting important statistics from "grass roots" participation, maintaining substantial databases and over the past seven years we have helped literally hundreds of thousands of North American devotees stay informed, interested and educated about the Smart car.” S. L. Johnston adds.



About Smart Cars of America

Our first web site began in 2001. we are an independent, privately-held company and longest running North American websites dedicated to all Smart car concepts and have a following expressly interested in all things Smart. We are not affiliated with nor have any connection with Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, smart Canada Division, DaimlerChrysler, Chrysler LLC, DaimlerChrysler AG, , smart GmbH, the manufacturer of the Smart car, smart USA Distributor, LLC, a division of Penske Automotive Group, Inc, the exclusive authorized U.S. importer and distributor of the Smart Fortwo or any of their official dealerships.

