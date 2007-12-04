Tony T’s Sports Bets TV Show Preview

Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2007 -- Tony T's Sports Bets Sports Betting TV Show airs live Friday's at 5PM ET/2PM PT and re airs Saturday and Sunday at 12PM ET/ 9AM PT. Here is the preview for this week's show and the list of 6 College and Pro Football games that will be covered from a sports betting perspective. Tony T's Sports Bets is an Interactive Sports Betting Information TV show that focuses on sports betting on College and Pro Football airing on Vlaze.com Broadband Television Network.



Join Tony T and his sidekick Erin Coscarelli as Tony T breaks down the big TV games on Tony T's Sports Bets TV Show sponsored by BetonBattles.com airing live on http://vlaze.com/tonyt.Tune in at Vlaze.com on Friday at 5PM ET/2PM PT for the show and call in or IM with questions and sports bets for their "Bettors Window" segment of the show. The show re-airs Saturday and Sundays at 12PM ET/ 9AM PT.



Tony T's Sports Bets TV Show is interactive so Tony T will take your IM's and phone calls.Tony T will begin his College Football Bowl Coverage on Friday’s show previewing the first 7 Bowl Games on the College Football Post Season schedule.



Here are the big TV games Tony T will break down from a sports betting perspective with sports odds from sportsbooks on Friday's show. Tony will select 3 sports bets from both College and Pro Football's big TV games using sports betting odds



About Tony T

Tony T is the host of Tony T's Sports Bets TV Show sponsored by BetonBattles.com airing live Fridays at Vlaze.com at 5PM ET/ 2PM PT. Tony T's job is to help his viewers pick winners when they make sports betting decisions on Pro and College Football. Tony T is a life long Raiders fan but when he places sports bets on the Raider games he puts aside his passion for the silver and black. Most guys out there could care less about sports unless they can bet on it. Tony T helps to provide his viewers what they can't get from the radio and TV and that is an Interactive TV show that focuses on betting on College and Pro Football using sports betting odds from sportsbooks. Whether a big bettor or a small bettor is looking for help to fill out parlay cards, looking for sports bet odds from sportsbooks, nfl picks or college football picks or help filling out office pools and death pools check out Tony T live on Fridays at 5PM ET/2PM PT. Tony T will give out the sports odds for your sports bets from sportsbooks on his show. The show is interactive so Tony T will take phone calls. The show repeats on Saturdays and Sundays at 12PM ET/ 9AM PT to get his viewers ready right before kickoff.

Tony T's Show Page at http://www.vlaze.com/tonyt



Show sponsorship available by emailing tonyt@vlazemedia.com for advertising opportunities

