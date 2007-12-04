Historic Photos of Dwight D. Eisenhower by Dana Lombardy

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2007 -- From his legendary military service to his popular terms as president where he oversaw the Korean War ceasefire and the construction of the modern interstate system, Dwight D. Eisenhower has been a pivotal figure in the fabric of United States history.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Dana Lombardy, Historic Photos of Dwight D. Eisenhower rediscovers the fascinating past of one of the most beloved presidents in American history through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



In scenes that range from parades to platoons, football games to wartime conferences, Abilene, Kansas to the White House, and much more, the life and career of Dwight D. Eisenhower shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book is unique for two reasons,” explains publisher Todd Bottorff, “the high quality of printing and binding and the fact that many have never seen these photos.”



Historic Photos of Dwight D. Eisenhower is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.

