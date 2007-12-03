RI Luxury Real Estate Uses IDX Search Tools to Design A Personalized Realty Experience

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2007 -- IDX, Inc. brings its time-saving search tool to Mike Mita of Rhode Island Luxury Real Estate in Warwick, Rhode Island. Now visitors to this high-class realty site can sift through the thousands of property listings and determine which meet their criteria with the click of a button. This easy to use search process has become the standard to which realty agencies strive. It saves both the realtor and the consumer valuable time and needless repetition.



The IDX Broker application downloads the property information from Mita’s local Multiple Listing Service, the Rhode Island MLS (RIMLS) to display on his website. IDX Broker search tools are integrated into the realtor’s website, according to the criteria and style that Mita specifies. Then, from his administrative login, he can change the look of the tools; add options such as slideshows and access helpful information like detailed traffic reports. His site visitors can search by criteria such as price and location, view where properties are on an interactive map, save their searches and even sign up for emails to notify them of new realty that meets their needs. By choosing to use IDX, Mike Mita has made accessing real estate a simpler and more personalized process.



About Mike Mita

Mike Mita and RI Luxury Real Estate are committed to giving the customer 100% of their energy, time, and unique professional perspective to maximize the value and joy in this experience. “We aim to do much more than show you a few houses, or post your home for sale on our site or in the paper. As a new client, you will share with RIL in creating a specific strategy to find the home of your dreams and acquire it at maximum value. But the relationship never ends there. RI Luxury wants to be your Real Estate broker for life in Rhode Island and beyond. Whenever a question or need arises, RI Luxury will be there - your personal real estate expert - on call, always. We know that's how customers become partners, and clients become raving fans. That's the kind of customers we have and that's the kind of customers we want - created by our specific actions and consistent effort and readiness to serve your needs.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

