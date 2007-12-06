AZ Sportshub.com Adds Byrnes/Diamondbacks Blog to Growing Roster

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2007 -- Down The Left Field Line: Life, Baseball & Eric Byrnes has moved from MLB.com to AZSportshub.com. “I've always had a steady stream of visitors on the MLB web site,” said Kellia Ramares a.k.a. ByrnesBlogger1, “but a community never formed around my blog or indeed around most of the fan blogs at MLB. I hope that by moving the ByrnesBlog to a site created by and for fans of Arizona sports teams, more visitors will want to interact with my blog rather than just read it.”



AZSportshub.com (http://azsportshub.com)covers Arizona college and professional sports through fan blogs and audio and video podcasts. Visitors can interact with the site by leaving sports news tips, and comments for individual bloggers, voting in polls, and participating in discussion forums in the site's “Locker Room” (http://www.azsportshub.com/forum/).



Down the Left Field Line has always been more than one fan's homage to Eric Byrnes, said Ramares, and she sees the move as an opportunity to grow it further. “Matt Blake, AZSportshub's co-founder, has worked very hard both to transfer my previous work to AZSportshub and to give me new functionality. AZSportshub's podcast support provides an incentive for me to do interviews.” The journalist from Oakland, CA continued, “Visitors can now listen to an interview Eric Byrnes gave me in San Francisco during the heat of last season's playoff race. That's just the beginning. I'm open to talking to anyone connected to the Diamondbacks and I hope that visitors will contribute suggestions for stories. Right now I'm working on lining up interviews from the Winter Meetings in Nashville.”



Greg Esposito, content manager of AZSportshub said of Ramares, “We're thrilled to have her on board. We think she's a great talent and we're giving her free rein to write about anything in baseball she wants,” adding that she has indicated an interest in covering the arraignment of Barry Bonds on Federal charges stemming from the BALCO investigation.



The new URL for Down The Left Field Line: Life, Baseball & Eric Byrnes is http://byrnesblog.azsportshub.com

