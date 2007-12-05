Venture Funding Made Easy by TiE Entrepreneurial Summit 2007

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2007 -- New Delhi, India (Dec 2): This winter, New Delhi will play host to the annual TiE Entrepreneurial Summit (TES) from December 11-13, 2007 at the Taj Palace Hotel. The Summit will connect over 1500 entrepreneurs from across the Asia to world's leading investors. Focused on inspiring and educating entrepreneurs as well as debating aspects that influence the entrepreneurial environment and opportunities in the Indian market, TES is one of Asia's largest conventions for entrepreneurs. This year's theme, ‘Entrepreneurship is the Future', revolves around developments in not only conventional fields like Technology, Consumer Businesses and Media but also entrepreneurial opportunities in emerging areas such as Lifestyle, Social Entrepreneurship, CleanTech etc.



The Deal Flow opportunity will feature business plans from entrepreneurs who are looking for funding. The plans received will go through a mentoring and scrutiny process, which would give the VC Community a platform to look at the interesting investment opportunities to bridge the last mile. Companies that would like to present their business plans at the above forum would be required to complete the form online. These would then go through a short listing & screening process. Feedback and suggestions given by the screening committee will be shared with the short listed companies. Companies who want to participate for this opportunity require separate registration. Visit http://www.tiesummit.org/showcase.htm to register for the deal flow opportunity.



TES 2007 will highlight the significance of entrepreneurship, the role that Indian entrepreneurs play in the global economy. It will also help the upcoming and established enterprises to identify the venture capital opportunities available to them. Over fifteen hundred delegates, including successful and budding entrepreneurs, Indian and global investors, service providers, academicians and policy makers are expected to be a part of the summit.



Speaking on the Summit, Saurabh Srivastava, President TiE Delhi, said "We want to drive the importance of entrepreneurship in India by showcasing the contribution of various enterprises to the nation's economic growth." He further added that with the opportunities that the Indian business scenario offers, innovative ideas and right investments will define a successful entrepreneur.



Registration for this year's TiE Summit is open to entrepreneurs, professionals and students who seek knowledge about the opportunities offered and the challenges posed in starting up, scaling up and expanding new ventures in different sectors. It is also a platform for investors and service providers to explore appropriate business opportunities.



To learn more and to register into this entrepreneurship and investment-oriented Summit, visit http://www.tiesummit.org/reg.asp



About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is a global not-for-profit organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship. TiE helps budding entrepreneurs by way of advice, guidance and assistance from successful & experienced entrepreneurs and professionals.



TiE's greatest strength is its network through 47 chapters across 11 countries that consists of many participants in the entrepreneurial ecosystem – successful & experienced as well as budding entrepreneurs, venture capital firms, angel investors, service providers, etc. To know more about TiE, visit http://www.tiesummit.org/about.htm

