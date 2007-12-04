IBEW Local 103 Launches Web 2.0 Site to Drive Market Recovery

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2007 -- After working closely with the UWS development team, Monahan is going live revamped site at http://www.the103advantage.com that showcases efforts in market recovery, highlights 103's commercial and residential projects across the state, and demonstrates 103's commitment to its members.



As Business Manager for the largest electricians' construction local in New England, and one of the largest International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) locals in the country, Mike Monahan is responsible for creating opportunities for the IBEW Local 103 membership and promoting the use of IBEW Local 103's contractors.



Monahan worked closely with Massachusetts-based Union Web Services (UWS) to develop a web site that would emphasize his union's and his business representatives’ ability to drive the employment of IBEW's electrical contractors in Massachusetts. He also wanted to highlight the outstanding work done by his contractors, many of whom received training and experience through work on IBEW 103’s numerous projects in Boston.



Monahan thinks his aggressive market recovery efforts are already paying dividends in the form of better wages for his members. Also, many members have gone into business for themselves, opening up shops that offer teledata, inside and outside electrical work, and solar and wind energy systems.



Monahan engaged Union Web Services (UWS) to construct a web site that emphasizes IBEW Local 103's work. After working closely with the UWS development team, Monahan is going live revamped site at http://www.the103advantage.com that showcases efforts in market recovery, highlights 103's commercial and residential projects across the state, and demonstrates 103's commitment to its members.



"We are constantly looking for ways to improve ourselves and to create jobs and better opportunities for our membership," Monahan explains "One of the ways we do this is by increasing the number of signatory union contractors in our geographical area."



IBEW 103 carefully monitors construction projects to determine when licensed, skilled electricians are needed to ensure that a job proceeds safely and without incident. And Monahan emphasizes that his members are frequently employed by homeowners and by local businesses who have become more concerned with "getting it right" the first time and avoiding additional costs through a lesser- trained electrician.



Residents of Massachusetts can see the giant wind turbine at IBEW Local 103 that has become a Boston landmark on the Southeast Expressway and a symbol of America's embrace of renewable energy sources. It is no surprise, then, that Monahan sees tremendous opportunities for growth for qualified electricians and technicians, in Massachusetts and across the country, in the area of renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind power. "More and more of our signatory contractors are engaged in harnessing renewable sources of energy like solar and wind that are then delivered in the form of AC electricity for domestic consumption," Monahan explains.



Monahan encourages developers, general contractors, electricians and technicians working in Massachusetts to visit the site and judge for themselves.



“Ultimately, I am responsible to the members of IBEW 103 and the users of our services–these are the people that I must answer to,” says Monahan.



The site may be viewed at http://www.the103advantage.com.

