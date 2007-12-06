Former Creative Director of Food & Wine and Eating Well Magazines Has Opened ELIZABETH W. GIFT BASKETS

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2007 -- After spending over a decade designing national food magazines, Elizabeth Woodson has begun designing gourmet gift baskets graced with the human touch. Whether you’re pampering a big client, welcoming a new pet, or sending holiday greetings to family and friends, Elizabeth W. Gift Baskets will help you do it brilliantly. This stylish newcomer is expert at creating artfully tailored gift baskets that reflect not only the recipient’s sensibilities, but the exquisite taste of the giver as well.



Seasonal celebratory baskets such as Old Fashioned Christmas, Cocktail Party, Hanukkah Holiday Hamper and Holiday Extravaganza are designed to help get the party started. Christmas-Party-in-a-Box for example, contains ingredients for an impromptu party packed alongside the essence of the holiday, a miniature live fir tree.



Upscale gourmet presentations delight the corporate crowd. Fit for the CEO and designed for sharing, the Gourmet Office Party will impress the most discriminating noshers. Epicurean savory delights are accompanied by an ingenious box of Scharffen Berger fine chocolates, which comes with a slot for inserting a business card.



Organic coffees, a French press and artisanal chocolates form the basis of The Buzz Basket™, a coffee and chocolate duo designed to impress and reward high-energy executives and keep them on their toes. Members of The Corporate Birthday Club can hand over a list of their employees, along with their birth dates, and their shopping is done for the year.



The innovative Good Cook Series features gifts for foodies. Offerings include Double Truffles™… exquisite Joseph Schmidt chocolate truffles for instant gratification, plus a beautiful, full color truffle cookbook, cooking utensils, and top-quality couverture chocolate for whipping up a batch of your own. It’s all packed into a pewter finish basket that will find a permanent home on the kitchen counter. More foodie fun can be found in the Cookie Emergency Kit™, Hot Chocolate Box, Luscious Lemons, Coffee & Cake, Gingerbread House Kit and the Holiday Baking Basket.



Other offerings include unique birthday baskets, high-end spa baskets, “green” baskets, charming new baby baskets (including The Top Tadpole™, a sibling gift designed to drive away new baby jealousy) and wedding survival kits for both bride and groom.



There are party favors for grownups and take-home bags for kids. Bunch-o-Munchlers (for kids) features the trendy insulated lunch bags designed by award-winning children’s book illustrator, Stephen Savage, for Built NY. The polypropylene animal-head lunchboxes come in four styles… Bengal Tiger, Rabbit, Panda Bear and Puppy, and come filled with treats and age appropriate craft supplies.



The sympathy and get-well choices include a variety of Tea Time baskets featuring delicate glass teapots and flowering teas, Platinum Gourmet baskets filled with exotic noshes, and an array of organic and healthy snack baskets.



There are even baskets for pets. Doggie Dossier™ features a sophisticated photo album hybrid– a case that has a photo album on one side, and a shadowbox on the other, for collecting canine memorabilia. The shadowbox side comes filled with peanut butter dog biscuits, a bone shaped cookie cutter and a copy of the adorable book, “Pooped Puppies… Life is Too Short to Work Like a Dog.”



No matter what the occasion, elegant, handcrafted details will customize and personalize your gifts, distinguishing them from the standard fare. Consider the following:



“My best friend just got dumped. She knows time heals all. She knows she’ll live to love again, but right now she needs chocolate!”



The solution? The Breakup Bag™. A charming, purse-worthy satchel, embellished with the recipient’s initial, comes filled with choco-therapy… gourmet sweet treats designed to encourage the recipient to snap out of it and start smiling again. The crowning touch to this sugar-high-in-a-basket is a customized, handmade card inscribed with a choice of three sentiments: “He Doesn’t Deserve You,” “Shopping Cures All,” or “May He Burn in Hell.”



All of the 80-plus basket choices come with handmade gift cards, hand-tied bows, initialed tags and other artistic touches aimed at giving each basket a one-of-a-kind look.



Elizabeth W. customers want impressive, customized gifts of high quality, highlighted with personal touches. They do not have time to search out or create the perfect gift, but they’d like the recipient to think they did just that. To that end, regulars are encouraged to store a stash of their personalized notecards with Elizabeth W. so that greetings can be written on their own stationery for inclusion in the baskets they send.



Fact Sheet

Opening: November 2007

Owner: Elizabeth Woodson

Website: http://www.elizabethwgiftbaskets.com

Hours: Monday through Saturday – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday - Closed

Company Focus: Specialists at artfully tailored, high-end gift baskets, embellished with handcrafted details. Old-fashioned values, cutting-edge products and designs, and exemplary customer service appeal to those in search of clever, one-of-a-kind gifts. Sleek presentations reflect the good taste of the giver as well as the sensibilities of the recipient. Gifts are designed to appear as if the buyers themselves might have assembled them, given the time and skills.

Basket Categories: Seasonal, Holiday, Corporate, New Baby, Birthday, Congratulations, Get Well, Hospitality/Housewarming, Kosher, Organic/Healthy, Sympathy, Thank-You, Spa/Personal Pampering, Welcome, Romance/Wedding, The Good Cook Series, Welcome to New York, Favors, Gifts for Her, Gifts for Him, Gifts for Kids, Gifts for Pets, All Occasion, and New York’s Taub Institute Alzheimer’s Research Gifts.

Community Involvement: Gifts featured on our New York’s Taub Institute Alzheimer’s Research Gifts page are designed for patients with Alzheimer’s Disease and their caregivers. Each of these gifts can also be adjusted to suit general hospital patients and caregivers. Either way, a percentage of the profits from the gifts on this page are donated to New York’s Taub Institute at Columbia University Medical Center for Alzheimer’s research.

Prices: Gift basket prices range from $36.00 to $275.00. Favors start at $9.95.

Credit Cards: All major credit cards accepted.

Owner’s Biography: Elizabeth Woodson is the former Creative Director of national gourmet food magazines, Food & Wine and Eating Well. She is the coauthor of Lemons: Growing, Cooking, Crafting (Chronicle Books, 2003). Elizabeth has produced cooking and craft features, and styled all manner of holiday decorations, greeting cards, handmade gifts and gift baskets, for such magazines as Family Circle, Food & Wine, Parenting, Nick Jr. and Child, as well as The CBS Morning Show.

Images: High resolution photographs of baskets are available upon request. Please see the website.

