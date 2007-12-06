New Epoxy Flooring Trend for the Do-it-Yourself Residential Market

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2007 -- When cracked or worn concrete flooring needs to be restored to a decorative and easy to maintain finish, epoxy flake flooring is a popular choice.



Epoxy flake flooring involves:

1-Preparation of the surface to be coated

2-Priming the prepared surface

3-Application of the color basecoat

4-Broadcast of the vinyl color flakes into the wet basecoat

5-Application of clear topcoat

6-Optional application of high performance finish coat



Sharon Payne, the marketing manager for Florock said “The main problem with the DIY market lies in preparation. The DIY market just does not have the equipment or experience to properly prepare the surface for coating.” Betty Head, President of Floorpro said “Our experience is that the DIY Market is quick to finish the job, and do not see the harm in skipping some important steps, like the application of primer and the application of a finish coat.”



For more information on the Epoxy Flake Flooring system, see http://www.florock.net/florochip.htm

or visit our blog at http://florock.blogspot.com/



For a video on Epoxy Flake Flooring, please visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9egbPW61Xd0

ABOUT CRAWFORD LABORATORIES, INC. – Crawford Laboratories Inc. is a well-respected floor paint research and development facility founded on the principles of cutting edge technology, break-through innovation and impeccable integrity. For over fifty years, Crawford Laboratories has perfected its full line of concrete floor paint products as well as other extraordinary new concrete coating floor paint products to meet and exceed the flooring needs of any industry.

