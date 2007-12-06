WorkingPerson.com Hot Stuff: Chosen for Internet Retailer's “Hot 100” Best Web Sites

Lakeville, Indiana -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2007 -- Among “hot” online retailers, http://WorkingPerson.com is now officially one of the “hottest”; Internet Retailer magazine has picked the work apparel and footwear e-retailer for inclusion in its Hot 100 Best Retail Web Sites annual issue.



“The purpose of recognizing the Hot 100 is to call out excellence and innovation on the web that the entire industry can learn from,” says Kurt Peters, editor in chief of Internet Retailer. “WorkingPerson.com has adopted a number of web site innovations and is a great example of how you don’t have to be a huge conglomerate to excel on the Internet.”



Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’ Store says, “We’re honored to be picked for the Hot 100. Of course, the credit for this award ultimately goes to our employees. They do a fantastic job, keeping the focus on serving our customers, and serving them well.”



Internet Retailer’s Hot 100 recognizes leading retail web sites operated by retail chains, catalog companies, Internet-only merchants and consumer brand manufacturers. It includes large and small sites alike in the belief that the entire industry can learn from innovation and excellence no matter the size of the retailer. Internet Retailer’s editors base their selections of the Hot 100 on consultations with members of Internet Retailer’s Editorial Board of Advisers and with industry consultants and analysts, nominations from readers and the editors’ own experience in dealing with sites, both professionally and personally, throughout the year.



http://WorkingPerson.com is the online division of Working Person’s Store, a work focused apparel and footwear specialty retailer based in tiny Lakeville, Indiana; (pop. 400). The popular web retailer has experienced noteworthy growth using proprietary Internet technologies provided by AVID Commerce, based in nearby Buchanan, Michigan.



About The Working Person’s Store

Since 1995, The Working Person’s Store has grown into a leading multi-channel resource for quality work apparel, footwear and safety-gear offering by leading brands such as Carhartt, Dickies, Wolverine Boots and Shoes, Timberland PRO Boots, Bates Shoes and Boots, Dr. Martens Shoes, and over a hundred other name brands. The Working Person’s Store was the 2006 Indiana Excellence Gold Award Winner for Technology; its online e-commerce catalog division, http://WorkingPerson.com was cited with a “Webby” Honoree Award. The Lakeville, Indiana based company was named the third fastest growing e-retailer in America, and was number one for growth in the apparel category. Details at http://WorkingPerson.com – Dedicated to the Working Person.



About Internet Retailer

Published by Chicago-based Vertical Web Media LLC, Internet Retailer is a monthly national business magazine, web site, conference and directory that serve the retailing community focusing on the Internet’s vital role in a wide array of retailing activities, including web merchandising, supply chain management and multi-channel integration. The magazine’s 43,000+ subscribers are senior executives primarily from retail chains, independent stores, catalogs, virtual merchants and brand-name manufacturers. Internet Retailer’s circulation represents the largest multi-channel readership base of any retailing magazine. Internet Retailer sponsors the largest conference in the e-retailing industry and publishes an annual ranking of the 500 largest web sites.



About AVID Commerce

AVID Commerce is the creator of proprietary technologies employed in the design, development, operation and marketing of high-performance, industry leading ecommerce web properties, including http://WorkingPerson.com, http://JLPowellUSA.com, and http://ArtPassions.com.



Details at http://AVIDcommerce.com – Art and Science.



