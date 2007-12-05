Search Tools Make Viewing Real Estate Easy

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Levin and Rinke Resort Realty, Inc. to its list of real estate professionals utilizing the IDX Broker search tool application.



The IDX Broker application uses IDX (which stands for Internet Data Exchange) to extract information from the realtor’s subscribed MLS and then presents the data (property listings) on Levin and Rinke’s website for easy consumer access. The agent’s website source code is used to provide a customized graphical integration of the search tool, giving it the look and feel of the rest of the user’s website. While the application is actually hosted on an IDX server, it is accessible by the subscriber from his or her administrative login. From there, Levin and Rinke are able to change style, track lead data, compare traffic statistics, and add or subtract various optional tools that are included with the application.



Along with the benefits available to the subscribing real estate agency, IDX provides tools that make the real estate search simpler and more efficient for the consumer. These include:



• Automatic email updates – allows consumers to define preferred criteria and receive emails when new properties match.

• My Property Manager – allows consumers to keep track of properties in which they are interested, as well as saved searches and saved results.

• Advanced searches including map based results; home valuation requests; and mortgage calculators.



These easy to use and fully customizable search tools make accessing the Pensacola MLS (PARMLS) an automatic process, saving Levin and Rinke valuable time by cutting out unnecessary information repetition. Adding IDX to their site is just another example of the high quality service Levin and Rinke Resort Realty, Inc. provide for their realty clients.



About Levin and Rinke Resort Realty, Inc.

Developers, Allen Levin and Robert Rinke, have established a credible following of investing clients through the successful development of several high-end projects on Pensacola Beach. Mr. Levin started this vision for development over 20 years ago with the construction of Tristan Towers. Levin and Rinke later met and formed their partnership to develop Emerald Isle with the desire to surpass the quality of construction of any development on Pensacola Beach at that time. This strong vision only strengthened with the subsequent developments of Verandas and the ongoing development today of Portofino Resort.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

