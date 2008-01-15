Local Virtual Assistant Receives Entrepreneurial Recognition

Ottawa, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2008 -- rances Palaschuk owner of Ultimate Biz Assistant announced today that they are the recipient of the VAccolade Business Entrepreneurial award.



The VAccolade award not only recognizes participation at the Virtual Assistant Networking Association (www.VAnetworking.com), but also recognizes the professionalism with which Palaschuk presents herself on the web, thereby giving them more credibility amongst other Virtual Assistants.



“Virtual Assistants (VAs) are business owners who work from their own office providing professional support, services and skills to their clients via phone, fax and internet based technology. Partnering with a VA reduces stress, protects cash flow, eliminates administrative hassles, and enables business people to find the success they originally set out to achieve. A VA is your right hand person helping you to succeed in your business. The irony is you may never meet your VA as odds are they live nowhere near you!” (definition from www.VAnetworking.com).



Palaschuk’s company specializes in automating small businesses online and is a home-based administrative professional providing various online services to her clients. She started her Virtual Assistant career simply to fulfill her passion for technology and drive and determination for success.



In a recent survey from VAnetworking, the United States has the largest number of VAs, followed by Canada, Australia and Europe. Clients only pay for time spent on their projects. There’s no need to pay for taxes, benefits, equipment, etc. VAs are hired on an hourly or a monthly retainer basis.



For more information about Ultimate Biz Assistant, visit http://www.ultimatebizassistant.com.



About Ultimate Biz Assistant

Launched in 2007, Ultimate Biz Assistant specializes in automating small businesses online by offering affordable office automation services. Armed with 15 years of hands on experience the top services offered include WordPress blog design, optimization and training, blog analytics, newsletter and autoresponder management as well as traditional secretarial support. Visit the website at http://www.ultimatebizassistant.com.



About VAnetworking

Visit the website at http://www.vanetworking.com.

