Bucks Productivity Expert Neen James Presents to National Association of Women Business Owners of South Jersey

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2007 -- Neen James of Doylestown, Pa., served as keynote speaker for the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) South Jersey Chapter’s “Beyond the Glass Ceiling” Awards Dinner on November 29.



As keynote speaker, James shared her relocation and re-establishment story and how she built an extensive network within months of moving from Australia to her new home near Philadelphia. “I believe not only that there is life beyond the glass ceiling, but the glass ceiling has been smashed,” said James.



The event was held to honor NAWBO South Jersey’s extraordinary individuals for their contributions to women and women business owners. The evening featured a silent auction, cocktails, hors d' oeuvres, networking and a dinner with an awards program at The Mansion on Main Street in Voorhees, New Jersey.



James is an International Productivity Expert and is known for her ability to connect business professionals across the globe while helping them build their business. She is regularly featured as a keynote speaker around the USA, Canada and Australia, and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping business professionals is also demonstrated with her involvement in several local networks including Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she served as the regional director for two years. For more information about Neen James, go to http://www.neenjames.com.

