Free Online Honeymoon Gift List Service Launched

Cirencester, Gloucestershire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2007 -- The UK based online gift list provider SendUsPacking has launched SUP Lite, a completely free version of their popular online gift list service. When signing up for a SendUsPacking gift list, honeymooners can now choose between a free list which allows guests to send cheques or ‘pledge’ to pay for an item or they can pay for a list that allows guests to make online contributions via credit cards.



As the new SUP Lite system is pledge based there is no need for SendUsPacking to take any commission on transactions, which means all the unbeatable features such as;

• User-friendly navigation

• Powerful email engine

• Extensive image library

• Customisable homepage

are included for free and honeymooners still have the option of upgrading whenever they wish to accept online contributions.



In addition to honeymoons, SUP Lite can also be used for birthdays, anniversaries, sabbaticals and gap years. SendUsPacking’s innovative gift list system is pioneering the way for online gift lists and is helping many travellers embark on that perfect ‘trip of a life time’.



Jeremy Norburn who is the Account Manager for SendUsPacking says, “It allows anybody to use the amazing features of SUP and then upgrade if they wish to accept contributions online, I believe that with this new release SendUsPacking has become the ultimate no strings attached gift list service”.



Colin Towns who is the Technical Director for SendUsPacking says, “We at SendUsPacking have always been very proud of our ability to listen to what our customers needs are and to act accordingly. With this release of SUP Lite, our customers can now try before they buy with absolutely no obligation to upgrade”.



For more information, travellers and tour operators can call 08707 606 737 or write to Send Us Packing, 4 Butts Farm Courtyard, Poulton, Gloucestershire, GL7 5HY.

