From its status as the “Gateway to the West” to its blossoming arts scene, St. Louis has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. The story of the “Mound City” reflects both a diverse and progressive spirit, and the unique culture that contributed to the city’s growth and prosperity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Jean Gosebrink and Adele Heagney, Historic Photos of St. Louis rediscovers the fascinating past of “St. Louie” through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Missouri State Archives, the National Archives and Records Administration, the Library of Congress, and the Special Collections of the St. Louis Public Library, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From riverboats to railroad companies, the St. Louis Cardinals to the Gateway Arch, and much more, St. Louis shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“St. Louisans are justly proud of their city, interested in its past and future,” says Gosebrink. “These historic photos inspire us to think about what the city and life were like here in the last century,” says Heagney. “They should also inspire us to look at the city and the things we’re used to seeing with a different perspective.”



Historic Photos of St. Louis is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of St. Louis

By Jean Gosebrink and Adele Heagney

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-383-8

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

