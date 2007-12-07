IDX Brings Rock Solid Search Tools To Realtors

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the integration of their primary application, the IDX Broker search tools, to Christina Henley’s website. Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Solid Rock Realty is now able to offer their Multiple Listing Service’s property data to thousands of consumers interested in quick and easy access to Fort Lauderdale real estate.



IDX takes the data from the Fort Lauderdale MLS (Ft Lauderdale) that Solid Rock Realty subscribes to, and feeds it to the search tools that are displayed on their site. While the Broker application is hosted on IDX server, it is made to look like a part of Henley’s website, with format and style matching the existing page design. Henley is able to change any of the IDX options from her administrative login, with access not only to style, but also to lead generation tools, buyer leads, slideshows, and other helpful additions.



Solid Rock Realty’s website visitors benefit from the automatically updated listings that keep the information current, along with the ability to create advanced searches based on their desired criteria and tools such as a mortgage calculator and the ability to request email updates when new properties become available. Henley will find that she is saved both time and unnecessary repetition with the use of the IDX Broker search tools, as now her customers and potential clients can take care of the busy work themselves, before approaching her with a list of prospective properties already in hand.



About Christina Henley

Christina Henley was born to be in real estate. Growing up in a family of Realtors, she started her career with the Rookie of the Year award and has never looked back. Her sincere belief in education led her to obtain the Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), and her Brokers license which led to her opening her own company. Her primary focus is on listening to each individual client’s needs then educating them on the buying/selling process, market trends, and anything else required to help them make the best decision. She always strives to exceed expectations and earn referrals from every client she has the privilege of serving. This commitment has allowed her to reach her level of success through "word of mouth" referrals only. She also brings those priorities to her business through her establishment of a Core Values pledge (you may view this on the site) that she and every one associated with Solid Rock Realty Services embraces and signs.



She also opened branches of Solid Rock Realty in South Carolina and Georgia. Her style of service, the boutique shop and concierge service, led Christina to open the rest of the family of services including Solid Rock Mortgage to help her clients obtain the best loan at the lowest costs and Save the Dream Loss Mitigation to help homeowners and investors recover from the recent events and "Save their Dream" of owning real estate either as a primary residence or passive income/wealth building.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

