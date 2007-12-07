In Home Tutoring is Big Business for Entrepreneurs

Newbury Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2007 -- Education takes center stage today as parents strive to ensure that children excel in school and attain high scores on standardized tests. Nationwide, more than 6 million students expect to receive tutoring this year, an increase of 10-15 percent from just five years ago.



Over the past decade many entrepreneurs have taken note of this trend and opened tutoring centers. These business opportunities can be a lucrative alternative to the pricey, traditional franchised learning centers. However, it’s critical to find the right program that will not only provide all the tools needed to set up a business, but the support to keep that business running successfully.



Home Tutoring Business (HTB), the brainchild of Laurie Hurley, offers such a program. Hurley offers a complete business “package” that teaches a prospective owner everything from selecting the right business name to contracting with qualified teachers and “matching” owners with kids in all grades, K through 12. HTB was launched in September, 2005 and Hurley recently sold HTB’s seventieth package. Hurley contributes the success to the personal mentoring and coaching included with every package, as well as the addition of the newest venture, Accounting Tools for Tutors (ATFT), a software program that assists with specific accounting needs and database management tasks unique to a tutoring service.



ATFT launched on September 1, 2007 and already has more than 100 subscribers. Hurley states, “Running a tutoring business is a lot of work, but a popular business for many entrepreneurs. Keeping track of tutor hours, clients’ requests and all of the details that encompass record keeping can be time-consuming for the owner, not to mention confusing for the client if they receive an incorrect invoice. Having the right tools to keep these records easily and efficiently can not only make the job easier, but safeguard the success of their business.”



As in home tutoring services are becoming a staple in more families, and tutoring businesses continue to offer more opportunities for entrepreneurs, look to Home Tutoring Business for the latest advancements and technology; personal coaching and mentoring needed for entrepreneurs to achieve success in this Industry. Stop by today at http://www.hometutoringbusiness.com for complete information.







