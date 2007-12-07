LittleWhiteEbook.com Announces Clickbank Affiliate Program with Social Media Tools

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2007 -- LittleWhiteeBook.com announced a new opportunity for Clickbank affiliates - promotion of the Little White Ebook suite of products. LittleWhiteEbook.com specializes in niche employment ebook guides for virtual job seekers. In early November, they launched their first eBook, The Little White eBook of Homeshoring Jobs, to great reviews around the blogosphere.



LittleWhiteeBook.com's Clickbank affiliates receive a 50/50 split of profits. They also can choose from a host of tools to fit their promotion style. "We think the 50/50 model is a great way to share our profits. That's not the only thing we're sharing...We're sharing our proven marketing strategies. We've created a large suite including free re-brandable content, keyword strategies, the standard banners, and an exciting mix of social media tools," says Michael Audi, VP of Operations and acting Affiliate Manager. "We plan on working closely with our affiliates to further both of our interests." Affiliates also get access to free review copies of products, sample text ad packages, and 'buzz building' plans by visiting the affiliate website at LittleWhiteEbook.info.



"Our guides are truly unique, and our marketing strategy reflects that. Primarily, we've relied on more of a grassroots effort when marketing for ourselves. We're talking to bloggers, sending YouTubers messages, and simply communicating with those who are a part of - or familiar with - our target audience. We're excited about the prospect of social media marketing, and we've got some really cool ideas in the works to help our affiliates out with that as well." LittleWhiteEbook plans on releasing new marketing material on a weekly basis to members of their Affiliate mailing list.



Although LittleWhiteEbook.com currently only offers one product, they have scheduled several releases for 2008 that are currently in the fact-checking stages. They plan on releasing The Little White eBook of Virtual Admin Careers and The Little White eBook of Virtual Teaching Jobs shortly after the new year. "It's a great time to jump on board as an affiliate - there's thousands of legitimate virtual opportunities out there that we're about to make people aware of, and what better time is there than the New Year to help people find a new job? Especially one that allows them to work from home. "



Existing ClickBank affiliates can access tools and links by visiting http://LittleWhiteEbook.info. New affiliates can sign up to join at the site as well.

